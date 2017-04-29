Jones obit

Bob Jones, age 87 of Chipley, died on April 25 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Palmer and Mitti Mae Jones; wife, Elouise Bush Jones; and brothers: J.W. Crews, Sterling Jones, W.C. Jones and James Jones.

He is survived by two sons: Martin Jones (Laura) of Chipley, and Alan Jones (Ron Faircloth) of Tallahassee; five grandchildren: April Jones Harmon (Jake) of Jefferson, GA, Jason Grant of Marianna, and Blane, Darby and Keely Jones of Chipley; two great grandchildren: Katie Elouise and Violet Mae; and close family friend and caregiver, Annette Porter.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley. Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

