Duncan obit

Mr. Charles Marqueze “Marty” Duncan, Jr. age 58, of Ft. Mitchell, Alabama and formerly of Philadelphia, PA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Columbus, Georgia.

Charles was born Saturday, September 27, 1958 to Charles Duncan, Sr. (Gaila) and Gale Steele of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Harrisburg High School, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and attended Miami Dade College, Miami Florida. Charles joined the United States Army and proudly served his country and was currently employed with the Department of Defense (DECA).

Charles married his loving life partner of twenty-six years Angela Harvey-Duncan. Henceforth, his family was extended to include in-laws: mother-in-law, Clestine Harvey; sister-in-law: Sedra Barnes; brother-in-law: Elder Donald Nickson (Jackie).

Charles is a father to children: Tiffany Shill, Marquetta Hughes, Lauren Lavender, Shemika Duncan, Martysha Duncan and Sheteta Chambers Addison (Terry); grandchildren: JaMiyah Wicker, Jo’Quone Wicker, Keona Lanier, Javon Shill, Jonathan Mason, Jr., Jacoya Mason, Brian James, Jr., Dior Lavender, Quadir Lavender, Khyree Lavender, Zoie Weldon, Skylah Addison, Shinah Addison, Antoine Gordon, Akari Gordon; great grandchildren: Z’ariya Jackson, Le’Ante Dawson, Le’Mari Dawson, Javion Shill, Jamari Greenberg, Jorden Duncan, Essence Duncan and Corey Tobin; godchild: Zadorian Hollis.

Charles held his family and many friends dear to his heart brothers: Herman Duncan, Jerry Duncan (Tammy), Charles A. Duncan, Jr., Travis Fleming, Robert Stewart, Gibron Wampler, Diallo Duncan, Keyattha Duncan, Ayinda Harper and Ayodi Harper; sisters: Helen Duncan, Michelle Belle, Candace Fleming, the Reverend Martha Brown, Stephanie Porter, Marquita Jones, Khadija Duncan and Syeeta Harper; aunt and uncles; Daniel Finley and Frances Hunter (Carlton); special friend: Jamaail Fenn; his sister/cousin the Reverend Roberta M. Duncan-Thompson; two stepbrothers: Andre Carter and Tyron Hodges; stepsister, Rory Gordon-Lough; special friends: Jamaail Fenn and Pat Coleman; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Charles will be remembered in a special way. Charles had a love for sports both football and softball playing as a youngster and through life. Charles love for his home teams were immeasurable: The Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and 76ers. Charles loved having a good time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Charles A. Stewart and Olujimi Duncan; sisters: Deborah Duncan and Vanessa Duncan; father-in-law, Clennis Harvey and brother-in-law, David Barnes.

A life celebration will be held at 11:00 AM, (EST), Tuesday, May 2, 2017, The Infantry Center Chapel, Fort Benning, GA.

He will be laid to rest in the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, with full military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel, Graceville, Florida.