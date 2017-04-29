Brown obit

Charles Brown, Jr., 85, passed away April 28, 2017 in Marianna, FL.

Charles’ love of God, family, friends, his country, and all things GATOR was known by all he came in contact with in his lifetime and he would share a story with you, if you didn’t know.

Charles was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 26, 1932 to the late Clarence C. Brown, Sr. and Gladys Brown. He graduated from Marianna High School in 1950 as a standout in four different sports. Charles graduated from the University of Florida in 1954 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and active in the Army ROTC and, as a freshman, was a kicker for the football team and on the basketball team.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Dachau Germany for 18 months. His reserve duty as company commander ended when his unit was deactivated and his job prevented him from traveling to another reserve unit in Tallahassee.

Charles married Peggy Pittman Brown in 1964 and began a long career with State Farm Insurance serving as Marianna’s agent for 42 years. Charles and Peggy were blessed with a daughter, Amber, who was the light of his life. He participated and supported Amber in all of her school activities and life adventures. The Chipola area Gator club was founded and led by Charles for many years where he was responsible for raising funds to support many Gator scholarships. He was a Golden Club member of the Marianna First United Methodist Church, a long standing member of the Marianna Kiwanis Club, and served a term as President of the Marianna Chamber of Commerce.

Every year, families and children of all ages, looked forward to the “Charlie Brown Christmas Spectacular” which showcased lights and character decorations that Charles made by hand.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gladys Brown and his sister, Kathryn Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Peggy Brown; his daughter, Amber and extended family, Doris Williams.

Funeral services will be two o’clock in the afternoon, Monday, May 1, 2017, in the sanctuary of the Marianna First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Nathan Atwood officiating. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be from five until seven o’clock in the evening, Sunday, April 30, 2017 in the Wesley Center at the Marianna First United Methodist Church.