Baggett obit

Benny Robert Baggett, 70 of Graceville, FL passed away, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill United Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Benny was born in Columbus, Ga, living most of his life in Graceville. A graduate of Graceville High School, Class of 1965, Benny retired after 25 years as a food safety inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and 5 years with USDA. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by Chip and Eva Baggett, one brother David Joseph Baggett.

Survived by his cousins Vickie Stephens, Rex A. Baggett, Ellen Kirkland, Janice Neves, Cathy Everitt, Linda Wilds, Brenda Gray, Jenny Mixon, Frank Baggett, Joan Parker, Jane Jones.