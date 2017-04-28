Washington/Holmes County Relay for Life

Paint the Town Purple is a fantastic way to spread the word about cancer awareness and encourage others to get more involved in the local Relay for Life.

Each participating business, restaurant, office, church and hospital will have until May 4 to decorate their space, including windows. The decorations will stay up until May 6, the day of Relay for Life at Pal’s Park.

Judges will be looking at and giving points for creativity, displays, cancer facts, money jars, how much money was collected, and group participation. Remember, last year the trophy winners all wore purple/extra points.

The ones who are participating in this fundraiser/awareness event will be encouraged to design/decorate their own money jar for the donations. Judges will be coming around on May 3 and 4 to view windows and outside/inside decorations. Money jar donations will be picked up on May 4, unless you already have a Relay Team and are using the donations for your team. The amount of money will be tallied into the number of points each business has received from the judges.

Winner has bragging rights and free advertisement. The winner will be announced May 6 at the Relay Event.