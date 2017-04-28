UF Health Jacksonville Emergency Department recognized as top performer

National research leader awards downtown and north campuses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville’s Emergency Department has been singled out for excellence by national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants, Inc.

PRC has awarded UF Health Jacksonville four stars for its combined overall quality of care score for all downtown emergency department areas, including trauma and pediatrics, plus the performance of the emergency room at UF Health North. The award is given to emergency departments or inpatient facilities in the top 25 percent of PRC’s national database.

“We are honored to receive this recognition because it’s another example of the outstanding work done each and every day by our caregivers,” said Russ Armistead, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. “Our goal is to provide quality service to everyone who comes to our hospital, and that begins many times when patients come into our emergency rooms. This award shows our focus on care is making a difference.”

Several other UF Health Jacksonville departments were honored as individual best performers by PRC, including the inpatient psychiatric unit, the cardiovascular intensive care unit and the emergency room and outpatient surgery center at UF Health North.

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving the patient experience, health care employee engagement and physician alignment based on surveys of their patients.

PRC will present UF Health Jacksonville with the award June 2 during the 2017 Excellence in Healthcare Conference in Austin, Texas.

“It is an honor to recognize UF Health Jacksonville with this Excellence in Healthcare Award for its deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., president and CEO of PRC. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in health care, and UF Health Jacksonville has shown its commitment to making the hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine and a better place for patients to be treated.”

The Excellence in Healthcare Conference has brought together hundreds of health care leaders to celebrate their work to transform the patient experience. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to improve the performance of health care organizations, PRC recognizes the outstanding award recipients at the 2017 Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

To learn more about the 2017 Excellence in Healthcare Awards, including eligibility and criteria, visit www.PRCCustomResearch.com.