Parish obit

Ms. Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Parish, age 75, of Vernon, Florida passed away April 25, 2017 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was born December 5, 1941 in Vernon, Florida to the late Lury Crawford Parish and Inez Bell Parish.

Pat is survived by three sons, John P. Cook, Jr. and wife Gail of Vernon, FL, Bryan P. Cook and wife Ami of Prairieville, LA, Michael Cook and wife Joe Ann of Panama City, FL; seven grandchildren, John P. Cook, III, Christy Barnes, Josh Cook, Brad Cook, Sierra Gunther, Adrianna Hall, Michael Cook; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, L.C. Parish, Jr. and wife Val of Chipley, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Vernon Evangelistic Church with Rev. Keith Mashburn and Rev. Donald Morris officiating. Interment will follow in the Vernon Evangelistic Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday at Vernon Evangelistic Church.

Memorial donation may be given to The Gideon International, 719 Griffin Road, Chipley, FL 32428 or Eastern Star Bonifay Chapter 325.