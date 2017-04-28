News from WCCOA

A representative from Captel will be at Washington County Council on Aging, on May 3, from 9:00 – 11:30. If you are interested in a free hearing screening and hard of hearing phones, please call 850-638-6216 to make an appointment. A $20 Wal-Mart gift card will go to a random winner who signs up ahead of time & gets a hearing screening.

JUST IN TIME FOR MOTHERS DAY Washington County Council on Aging will be holding its semi-annual Cake Auction, May 12th, at the WCCOA Office on South Blvd., in Chipley. Bids will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last bid will be taken at 3:00 p.m. You can see and place your bids via Facebook or come into our center to wet your appetite and place a bid! We are in need of donated cakes and goodies. If you have any questions or would be willing to donate a baked good, please call 850-638-6216 by May 10th.