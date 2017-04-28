BCF hosts West Florida Evangelism Conference

On April 10, more than 175 church leaders, students, and aspiring evangelists filed into the R. G. Lee Chapel on the campus of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville to attend the West Florida Evangelism Conference. The event, sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention (FBC) and coordinated by Regional Catalysts Lewis Miller and Wayne Briant, featured keynote speakers Executive Director-Treasurer of the FBC Tommy Green and Senior Pastor of Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, Fla., Ted Traylor.

The theme for the exciting one-day evangelism event was “Partnering to Reach the Lost.” Traylor and Green powerfully proclaimed the gospel at each session and shared experiences relating to personal evangelism, successful revivals, church planting, and a lifestyle of reaching the lost. In addition to being fed spiritually, attendees were also fed physically as they enjoyed a free steak dinner between sessions.

“The Evangelism Conference was an absolute blessing to me,” stated BCF student Mike Baker. “I am so excited that I had the opportunity to learn more about how to make personal evangelism a priority and lifestyle choice.” According to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, evangelism is at the very heart of what BCF is all about as the college that is training and preparing the next greatest generation of Christian leaders to share the Gospel and change the world.

