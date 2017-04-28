BCF excels at Spearpoint Fencing Tournament

Each year, students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, look forward to the competitive spirit of intramural sports offered on the campus. In addition to the traditional sports such as flag football, basketball, volleyball and dodgeball, BCF offers students the opportunity to learn competitive fencing.

Recently, three BCF students travelled to Florida State University in Tallahassee to participate in the “Spearpoint Fencing Tournament” hosted by the prestigious Florida State University Fencing Club. BCF fencers not only held their own against much larger and established fencing programs, but they excelled in two categories. The tournament was divided into three main events, categorized by the specific weapon utilized. BCF fencers competed in the “mixed foil” and “mixed saber” categories.

In the “mixed foil” event, BCF students placed well with Rebecca Whaley taking thirteenth place, Jeremy Orona taking eleventh place, and Matthew Carey taking ninth place. Results were very favorable in the “mixed saber” competition where Whaley tied for fifth place, Orona tied for third place, and Carey finished in first place while earning an “E” rating in the saber division.

“Doing as well as I did at Spearpoint was exciting, not just as a fencer, but as a BCF student,” stated Carey. “Although I fenced on my own, I learned everything that I know about fencing through participating in intramural fencing at BCF.”

For more information about fencing or other intramural sports offered on The Baptist College of Florida campus, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.