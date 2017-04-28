Walk down the hall of Kate M. Smith Elementary School this week and you’ll hear the sounds of chirping mixed in with the typical classroom sounds. After just 21 days, baby chicks have hatched in Alyson Brown’s 1st grade classroom. Students in her classroom learned how to set up an incubator and took turns setting eggs in the incubator. On day seven, they candled the eggs looking for development of blood vessels forming inside the eggs. They also learned about the day by day growth occurring inside chicken eggs and many new vocabulary words.

Mrs. Brown worked with Washington County 4-H Agent, Julie Pigott Dillard, and wrote a Florida Ag in the Classroom grant to fund the project and used 4-H in the Classroom embryology materials to teach her students. In just three short weeks, the chicks began pipping out of their shells and hatching and are now serving as a real-life example of the life cycle in Brown’s classroom. After a week in her room, the chicks will go back to the farm of 4-H volunteers, Ray and Linda Pigott, who donated the eggs.

For more information on 4-H in the Classroom projects or Washington County 4-H, contact Julie P. Dillard at juliepd@ufl.edu.