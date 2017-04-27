WCSO arrests four on drug deal gone bad

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Rainbow Convenience store, located in Greenhead, following a 911 call made regarding an armed robbery at approximately 10:34 pm on April 20th.

Once on scene investigators made contact with the victims of the robbery, Rebecca Harris, 33, and Anthony Sanders, 23, of Southport. Harris’ 3 and 4 year old children were also present when WCSO arrived on location.

Harris and Sanders gave statements to investigators that they were on the way to a relative’s bridal party in Wausau and while stopping to fill their vehicle tire with air at the Rainbow convenience store, two male subjects approached them and pulled out a handgun. The victims claimed they were robbed of $900.00 in cash and the two male subjects fled the scene on foot, heading down Grassy Pond Road.

Washington County investigators, concerned by the information being given, began to probe further into the victims’ statements. Sanders and Harris eventually revealed to investigators that they were, in fact, meeting the two male subjects at the convenience store to sell approximately a quarter pound of high grade marijuana when they were approached and robbed, at gunpoint, of the drugs and $20.00 in cash. A statement was also given to investigators that these type of drug transactions have previously occurred with at least one of the alleged robbers.

Assisted by K-9 teams from North West Florida Reception Center and Holmes County Correction Institute, WCSO was able to track the two suspected robbers to a disabled car located on Hernandez Lane where they were found hiding. Once the suspects were located, they were found to be in possession of marijuana as well as a B.B. gun that closely resembled a real firearm. The two suspects were identified as Jeffre Antonio Hernandez, 18, and Jorge Luis Rosa Perez, 17, both of Chipley.

All four suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Jorge Luis Rosa Perez – Armed Robbery

Jeffre Antonio Hernandez – Armed Robbery

Anthony Twoyne Sanders – Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver

Rebecca Lee Harris – Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.