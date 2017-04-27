UF Health physician to lead national genomic medicine organization

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anthony R. Gregg, M.D., M.B.A., the chief of maternal-fetal medicine at University of Florida Health, has been appointed president-elect of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, or ACMG.

Gregg is the director of obstetrics and the B.L. Stalnaker professor and program director of the maternal-fetal fellowship program in the UF College of Medicine. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine and clinical genetics. He is also a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics.

Gregg’s clinical focus is on the care of patients with medical complications of pregnancy, especially those with a history of severe preeclampsia, birth defects and pregnancy loss. He has received numerous awards for excellence in research and has had several National Institutes of Health research grants. Additionally, he has co-authored over 30 peer-reviewed articles and 17 textbook chapters.

“I am proud and honored to have been selected president-elect of ACMG while genomic medicine takes an increasingly important role in population wellness and becomes pivotal to achieving earlier diagnoses, long-lasting treatments and permanent cures for rare and common conditions,” he said.

Gregg served on the ACMG board of directors from 2009 to 2015 and was clinical vice president from 2013 to 2015. During his board term, he served on numerous committees that produced policy statements on topics intersecting ob/gyn and maternal-fetal medicine, including expanded carrier screenings and noninvasive prenatal screenings. In December 2015, he represented ACMG’s position on noninvasive prenatal screenings before a congressional subcommittee.

“Technologies that allow sequencing and understanding the human genome created a dramatic paradigm shift in health care screening, diagnosis and treatment in recent years,” he said. “The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics is the premier professional organization poised to shape public policy through clinical practice guidelines, policy and position statements that carefully balance the ethical, legal and social implications of genomic medicine. Genomic medicine now transects nearly every discipline in modern medical practice.”