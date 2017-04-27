Freeman obit

Wanda Pauline Jones Freeman, age 63, of Hiawassee Georgia, formerly Wausau, FL, was taken to her heavenly home on April 21, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel M. Jones, her father, Wesley B. Jones, her two brothers, W.R. Jones and L.L. “Duke” Jones, and her sister, Ouida J. Simmons.

Wanda is survived by her husband Gregory L. Freeman, her son, Samuel E. Thomas, five nieces: Christine Parr, Karen Smith, Brenda Childree, Carolyn Zornes and Jennifer Sheffield, four nephews: Randy Simmons, Robert Simmons, Keith Jones and Wesley Jones and their families.

Our precious Wanda had a heart of gold and loved to help others with her prayers and kind hearted gestures. She dedicated her life to God and service to others. As a Registered Nurse she touched many lives. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed dearly here on Earth, but Heaven has truly gained another precious angel.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in the Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, Chipley FL, with Rev Greg Rhinehart of Bible Believers Church in Panama City, FL officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mossy Hill Cemetery, Vernon FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.