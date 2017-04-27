Davidson obit

Mr. Alton Gene Davidson, 87 of Chipley, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born on September 19, 1929 in Washington County.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Bill Davidson and Mary Green Davidson; a brother: Carlton Davidson; and a sister: Lavern Schultz.

Alton was a native and a life- long resident of Chipley and was of the Baptist faith. He served his country honorably and was a veteran of World War II. Alton was a farmer and the retired owner/operator of Alton’s Service Station & Garage and Parts Department for more than 30 years.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 68 years: Hazel Slay Davidson of Chipley; beloved children: Rhonda Davidson, Phillip Davidson and his wife Lesia, and Dennis Davidson, all of Chipley; seven grandchildren & a host of great-grands; a brother: Dave Davidson of Niceville; a sister: Vernell Sheppard of North Carolina; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service honoring Alton’s life will be held 10 A.M., Friday, April 28, 2017 from the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Chipley, with pastor, Rev. Mike Orr and Rev. Travis Mask, officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Ft. Rucker Honor Guard. Memorialization will be by cremation with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley directing.