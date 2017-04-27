CHS baseball

Carley drives in five as Chipley Tigers defeat Graceville

Chipley Tigers defeated Graceville 22-2 on Tuesday, thanks in part to Cordell Carley, who drove in five runners. Carley drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the second, and a walk in the third.

Chipley Tigers grabbed an early lead. Chipley scored on a double by Grant Rowell, a wild pitch, a walk by Tripp Hodges, and a triple by Rowell in the first inning.

Cordell Carley earned the win for Chipley. He pitched three innings, surrendering two runs, one hit, and striking out two.

Chipley Tigers had 11 hits in the game. Carley and Rowell each collected multiple hits for Chipley. Chipley was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Hodges had the most chances in the field with four.

Hodges, Carley, and Rowell were all celebrated on senior night.

Chipley heads to Walton Thursday night to finish up the regular season at 6pm.