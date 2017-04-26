Women’s conference at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church

The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where the Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson is the pastor, will be having their Annual Womens’ Conference May 5: Class: “Face Your Fears” at 6:00 pm, May 6 at 9:00 am Classes: “Discern Your Preparation” and “Silence Your Enemy.” Womens’ Day will be on Sunday, May 7 at 11 am. Pastor Mary L. Sharpe, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Brentwood, New York will be the preacher. The theme is: “Sanctified Sisters Serving The Savior.” For registration and further information please contact Katherleen McDougald Nelson at (850) 638-7675.

