Harris obit

Mrs. Joyce Elizabeth Harris, age 90, of Vernon, Florida passed away April 25, 2017 at her home.

She was born June 15, 1926 in Marianna, Florida to the late William Walter and Annie Dawkins Sapp.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Harris and one sister, Cynthia Brewer.

Mrs. Harris is survived by four sons, James W. Harris and wife Amanda of Shalimar, FL, Drexal Harris and wife Jeanne of Tallahassee, FL, Gary Harris and wife Marsha of Vernon, FL, David Harris and wife Kim of Marianna, FL; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jill, Hunter, Adam, Sheena, Matthew, Blake, Jordan, Josh, Katina; four great-grandchildren, Gabe, Jordan, Haley, Sarah.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 29, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel Bonifay with Rev. Wesley Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.