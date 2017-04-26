Duncan obit

Mr. Charles Marqueze “Marty” Duncan, Jr. age 58, of Ft. Mitchell, Alabama and formerly of Philadelphia, PA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Columbus, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Harvey Duncan of Fort Mitchell, AL; children: Tiffany Shill, Marquetta Hughes, Lauren Lavender, Shemika Duncan, Martysha Duncan and Sheteta Chambers Addison (Terry); grandchildren: JaMiyah Wicker, Jo’Quone Wicker, Keona Lanier, Javon Shill, Jonathan Mason, Jr., Jacoya Mason, Brian James, Jr., Dior Lavender, Quadir Lavender, Khyree Lavender, Zoie Weldon, Skylah Addison, Shinah Addison, Antoine Gordon, Akari Gordon; great grandchildren: Z’ariya Jackson, Le’Ante Dawson, Le’Mari Dawson, Javion Shill, Jamari Greenberg, Jorden Duncan, Essence Duncan and Corey Tobin; godchild: Zadorian Hollis; brothers: Herman Duncan, Jerry Duncan (Tammy), Charles A. Duncan Jr., Travis Fleming, Robert Stewart, Gibron Wampler, Diallo Duncan, Keyattha Duncan, Ayinda Harper and Ayodi Harper; sisters: Helen Duncan, (Philadelphia, PA) Michelle Belle, (Hawaii), Candace Fleming, the Reverend Martha Brown, Stephanie Porter, Marquita Jones, Khadija Duncan and Syeeta Harper; his sister/cousin the Reverend Roberta M. Duncan-Thompson all of Harrisburg, PA; stepmother: Gaila Duncan; two step-brothers: Andre Carter (Florida) and Tyron Hodges (California); stepsister, Rory Gordon-Lough (Alabama); in-laws: Celestine Harvey (Clennis, deceased); sisters-in-law: Sedra Denise Harvey Barnes (David, deceased); and brother-in-law, Elder Donald Nickson (Jackie); and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Charles A. Stewart, and Olujimi Duncan; sisters: Deborah Duncan and Vanessa Duncan.

A life celebration will be held at Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM, (EST), in United States Army Infantry Center Chapel, at Fort Benning, GA.

He will be laid to rest in the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Alabama with full military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel, Graceville, Florida.