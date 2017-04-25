Multiple meth arrests

The Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 3129 Pipkin Road in Bonifay at approximately 3:35 am on April 20th. The execution of this search warrant successfully brought a two-month investigation to a close. The residents of this location had been suspected of distributing methamphetamines.

Once inside the home investigators were able to make contact with the homeowner, 34-year-old Christopher Michael Carey, and his live-in girlfriend, 31-year-old Virginia Nacole Daughtry. An immediate search of the residence revealed the presence of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, and numerous syringes that appeared to contain meth. Investigators also located and seized items that were considered possibly stolen due to a statement given by Carey, which included power tools, a welder, air compressor, chainsaws, and guns. Carey advised investigators that he would trade methamphetamines to people who would bring these types of various items to his residence as payment for the drugs. Daughtry’s 10-year-old son was also a resident of the home.

Carey and Daughtry, both, were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession marijuana, and child neglect.

On this same day at approximately 5:00 pm Deputy French with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Cope Road for a traffic infraction. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Tristan Lee Viers, of Chipley. A subsequent search of the driver revealed him to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Viers was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was charged accordingly.

Less than an hour following the arrest of Viers, investigators with the Washington County Drug Task force arrested Jordan Tyler Knox, 22, of Hartford Alabama. Investigators with our task force had previously identified Knox as a source for methamphetamine for some of our local meth dealers months prior to his arrest. This day Knox delivered meth to the wrong person when he delivered 1.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Knox was immediately arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.