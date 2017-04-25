Michigan juvenile takes Vernon man’s truck for “joy ride”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a vehicle stolen from the Waco store in New Hope on Sunday was taken by a Michigan juvenile. The juvenile advised law enforcement that he ran away from home and traveled to Florida with friends.

At approximately 11:03 am, a Vernon man parked his truck and entered the New Hope store while leaving his truck running. The 17-year-old juvenile, later identified as Lyndon Bahll of Michigan, jumped into the vehicle and began to travel south on S.R. 79.

WCSO investigators contacted Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Beach Police to advise them of the situation. A short time later the vehicle was located in a Panama City Beach convenience store parking lot with the juvenile in the driver seat. Once located, the vehicle was blocked in and the juvenile fled. A foot pursuit ensued, resulting in the juvenile being apprehended and taken into custody by Panama City Beach Police on the charge of grand theft auto.

