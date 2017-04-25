Keith obit

Mr. Cleveland ‘Gene’ Eugene Keith, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 21, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born November 5, 1932 in Holmes County Florida to the late G.T. and Vassie Sanders Keith.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two sisters, Nadova Miller and Gladys Keith.

Gene is survived by two sons, Bob Keith and wife Michelle and Tom Keith and wife Erica both of CA; two daughters, Donna Keith and husband Gerald Ward and Sheila Ruppel and husband David both of FL; one brother, Fred Keith and wife Sylvia of FL; one sister, Joan Harrison of GA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.