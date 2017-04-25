Engagement announcement

Mr. and Mrs. James Newman of Panama City Beach, Florida and Mrs. Leola Newman Scheafnocker of Mobile, Alabama are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Melea Ann Newman, to Colby Crawford Cleveland, son of Mr. Al and Dr. Lou Cleveland of Chipley, Florida.

Melea graduated from Carroll High School in Ozark, Alabama. She received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication Disorders from Auburn University. Melea completed graduate courses in Communication Sciences and Disorders and Collaborative Education at Armstrong Atlantic State University and Troy University. She will complete requirements for Master’s of Science in Collaborative Education in May, 2017. She is employed as a speech therapist with the Dothan City Schools.

Colby attended Chipley High School, received his Associate of Arts degree from Chipola College, and graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering. He is currently employed at the Florida Department of Transportation District 3 Office.

Melea and Colby will be wed on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, Chipley, Florida. A reception will immediately follow at the church. No local invitations are being mailed. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.