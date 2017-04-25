Sheila Cook, 66, of Marianna died Thursday, April 20, 2017 in the Hospice Center at Bay Medical Center.

Sheila was a native and lifelong resident of Marianna. She loved playing bingo, fishing, singing karaoke and eating oysters. Sheila had a heart of gold and was of the Protestant faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Cook; one son, Jerry Timothy Cook; one daughter, Debra Hamm and her parents, Fred Cone and Raynell Cain Morris.

She is survived by one brother, Don Morris and wife, Ouida of Marianna; one sister, Marsha Lehrer and husband, Ron Kurowski of New York; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.