Chipley Tigers win back-and-forth affair against Sneads

Chipley Tigers and Sneads played on Monday, and Chipley eventually prevailed 4-2 after taking the lead for good in the sixth inning. The game was tied at two with Chipley batting in the bottom of the sixth when Joey Jordan doubled off of #3, driving in one run.

In the top of the fourth inning, Sneads tied things up at two. Chatwood hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

Brayden Gainey earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He threw four innings, surrendering one run, two hits, striking out eight, and walking zero. Chatwood took the loss for Sneads. He tossed one inning, surrendering two runs, one hit, striking out two, and walking one.

Grant Rowell started the game for Chipley Tigers. He threw three innings, allowing one run, two hits, and striking out three.

Gainey, Brian Williams, and Joey Jordan each drove in one run to lead Chipley.

Tuesday night is senior night come out and help celebrate Grant Rowell, Tripp Hodges and Cordell Carley on their great season and excellent high school careers! Senior awards start at 5:30pm game; time is 6pm vs Graceville.