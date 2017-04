Chipley High School would like to invite everyone to come out to the CHS Baseball Complex to honor our 2017 Senior players Tuesday, April 24. Grant Rowell, Tripp Hodges, and Cordell Carley will be honored. The festivities will begin at approximately 5:40. The Tigers will play Graceville in the last regular season home game of the year. Game time is 6:00.

