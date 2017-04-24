Woman’s Club to hold pulled pork sale

The Chipley Woman’s Club will be preparing pulled pork plates on Thursday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their clubhouse at 607 North 5th Street in Chipley. Plates can be picked up and will contain pulled pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $8. Tea will be provided for those eating at the clubhouse.

Members will be around town selling tickets, but if they miss you and you would like to place an order, reserve a plate, or eat with friends at the clubhouse, call 260-5896. Delivery will also be available on request.

Thanks to all for supporting the Chipley Woman’s Club in this semi-annual fundraiser which will help the Club give scholarships to graduating students this year.