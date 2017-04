Susan Elizabeth Johnson Shirah went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 15, 2017. She was a beloved sister, mother and grandmother.

Susan was preceded in death by mother, Nellie Johnson, father, Roy Johnson and husband, Eddie Shirah.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Johnson; grandchildren, Emily and Bradley; sisters, Sheila Seaborn (Rusty), Jan Lewis (Ricky); brother, Eddie Johnson (Janice); eight nieces and nephews.