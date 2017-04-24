Hodges throws shutout as Chipley Tigers defeat Jay

Tripp Hodges didn’t allow a single run as Chipley Tigers defeated Jay 14-0 on Friday. Hodges allowed just two hits and induced a groundout from #18 to end the game.

An early lead helped propel Chipley to the victory. Chipley scored on a single by Dom Bouton and an error in the first inning.

Chipley scored seven runs in the second inning. Chipley scored on a single by Grant Rowell, a single by Joey Jordan, and a single by Jamison Spencer.

Tripp Hodges earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He threw five innings, allowing zero runs, two hits, and striking out five.

Chipley Tigers collected 13 hits. Cordell Carley and Hodges each collected multiple hits for Chipley Tigers. Carley went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Chipley in hits. Chipley Tigers didn’t commit a single error in the field. Carley had five chances in the field, the most on the team.