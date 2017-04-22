Work begins on caboose

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Now that the weather is beginning to warm, and thanks to many contributions to the “Save Our Caboose” fund, work has begun on the train caboose parked on the lawn at Washington County Historical Society.

Earlier in the year Gulf Power placed an electric pole with an outlet. The caboose has already received a thorough pressure washing by a community project team from Riverside Community Church. This week hand-sanding, scraping, rust removal and other prep work began. The broken window is scheduled for repair in the near future. As soon as these jobs are completed, painting will begin.

Museum Director Dorothy Odom remarked, “We are so excited to finally get started on this project. After the exterior repairs and painting are complete, the steps and landing can be built in place. They will provide a safer way to access the caboose’s balcony. Hopefully, by the holidays a lighted caboose will be a wonderful addition to Chipley’s Christmas Fest!”

If you would like to make a contribution to the “Save Our Caboose” fund, please contact Dorothy at 638-0358, or send your contribution to Washington County Historical Society, P.O. Box 757, Chipley, FL and designate “Save Our Caboose Fund.” All donations to this fund will be used towards saving our caboose.