The Operation Christmas Child Spring Event will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 3:00 PM at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1415 Airport Road in Panama City. Your Central Panhandle Operation Christmas Child team will be hosting this Spring Event. Please come and celebrate God’s good work through this shoebox ministry. Hear the testimony of Livia Young, who received a shoebox as a 12 year old in a Romanian orphanage. Also, hear about other lives changed through receiving a simple shoebox gift, learn about 2016’s successful collection of shoeboxes, and gain insights into how to make 2017 a successful year for the collection of shoeboxes in our area.

If you cannot come to the Spring Event, you will have another chance to meet Livia Young a little closer to home. Livia will be in the 9:00 AM and 10:30 AM worship services at First Baptist Church Chipley. There will also be another opportunity to meet Livia and hear about the impact Operation Christmas Child has had on her life at 2:00 PM in the Student Building across from the First Baptist Church in Chipley. Everyone is invited to attend and hear her story.

Please come and invite anyone and everyone to come with you! We would like to have at least one person to come and represent YOUR church, YOUR school or YOUR organization.