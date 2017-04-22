March unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment was 4.8 percent for March 2017, down 0.2 percentage point from 5.0 percent in February 2017 and down 0.1 percentage point from a year ago. There were 483,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,108,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in March.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,554,000 in March 2017, an increase of 6,200 jobs over the month. The state gained 246,100 jobs over the year, and increase of 3.0 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.6 percent in March 2017. This rate was 0.6 percentage point lower than the region’s year ago rate of 5.2 percent. Out of a labor of 41,773 there were 1,935 unemployed residents in the region.

Mar-17 Feb-17 Mar-16

Calhoun 4.6 5.2 5.5

Holmes 4.6 5.5 5.2

Jackson 4.6 5.1 5.1

Liberty 4.8 5.5 5.2

Washington 4.6 5.3 5.2

Region 4.6 5.3 5.2

Information furnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity