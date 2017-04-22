Garrison obit

Marian Garrison, 87, of Marianna died Tuesday, Apr 18, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Marian was a homemaker, until recently she had resided in Shalimar, FL and raised her 3 children with her husband who was in the US Air Force for 20 years. In her spare time, she like to paint seascapes and to sew.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Marty Garrison and her sister Betty of Mobile, AL.

Marian is survived by her three children, Karen Medecky and husband, Artie of Sneads, Tom of Houston, TX; Marty and wife, Martha of San Jose, CA; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah and Jennifer; one great-grandchild Sophia and one sister, Margie Hearn of San Antonio, TX.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.