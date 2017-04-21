Wilson obit

Mr. Carlton Jasper Wilson, 27 of Wausau, Florida died on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Born Thursday, November 16, 1989 in Panama City, Florida.

He is survived by his parents, Mitchell Wilson and Sandra Stafford Wilson, wife, Monica Ramirez Wilson, son, Nicholas Greubel of Wausau, FL, daughters, Isabel Greubel of Wausau, FL and Evelyn Greubel of Wausau, FL, sisters, Robin Broxton of Westville, FL, Kayla Rock and husband D.J. of Caryville, FL, Lauren Stafford of Westville, FL and Paislee Davis of Westville, FL, nephews, Wilson Broxton and Josiah Rock and niece, Payton Broxton.

He is preceded in death by his son Jackson Wilson.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at West Bonifay Baptist Church located at Indiana Avenue Bonifay, Florida 32425 with the Rev. Al Leach and Ray Boswell officiating. Interment was in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Sims Funeral Home , 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.