Vernon man arrested following traffic stop

At approximately 12:30 am on April 20, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Curtis French conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 77 for traffic infraction. During the stop, Deputy French observed a syringe on the floorboard of the vehicle. Further investigation revealed “baggies” of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

The driver of the vehicle, 26 year old Jack Hogue, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Sheriff Crews asks if you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.