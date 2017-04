Washington County School Board, Washington County Board of County Commissioners, and the Council Members of Chipley will host a “Super Council” meeting on Tuesday, April 25. This meeting will begin at 5:30p.m. This meeting will take place at the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium, located at 753 West Blvd. Chipley. The meeting is hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council.

