Mr. Walton Carter Paul, 76 of Caryville, Florida died on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama.

Born Saturday, December 14, 1940 in Caryville, Florida, he was the son of the late John Flourney Paul and the late Callie Strickland Paul.

Surviving is his wife, Sharion Paul, stepsons, Charles Taylor of Bonifay, FL and Kyle Taylor of Caryville, FL, sisters, Doris Anderson of Caryville, FL, Annie Lois Barnes of Sarasota, FL and Barbara Paul; 5 grandchildren, Brittany Craft, Tiffany Taylor, Haley Taylor, Cassidy Taylor, Makayla Taylor; 3 great grandchildren, Charli Craft, Clara Craft, Indie Rose Taylor.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.