Laughter obit

Mrs. Mary Agnes Laughter, 92 of Bonifay, Florida died on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, April 3, 1925 in Maggett, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Milton Carr and the late Mary Waring Carr.

Surviving are daughters, Pamela Lopez of Bonifay, FL and Mary Porter and husband Jim Gollehon of Chipley, FL; 3 grandchildren, Curtis Porter of Bonifay, FL, Chris Lopez and wife Heather of Chipley, FL, Pamela Moore of Miami, FL; 3 great grandsons, Justin Porter, Ryker Lopez and Dax Lopez.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Donations on the behalf of Mrs. Laughter can be made to Doctors Memorial Hospital Foundation Fund in lieu of flowers.