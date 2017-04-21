Howell obit

Hazel Lynette Howell, 73, of Graceville passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Hazel was born in Houston County, AL on May 5, 1943 to the late Calvin and Tamzie Adkison Howell. A 1962 graduate of Chipley High School, Hazel retired as a supervisor with West Point Stevens. Hazel loved spending time out doors with her family and friends. She also loved her time with her Poplar Spring Baptist Church family, where she was an active member.

Home-going service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Ken Adkison officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church 2 p.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Sarah Odom and Jewelene Wilson.

She is survived by one brother Bill Howell and wife Betty, Chipley, FL; two sisters Gail Ratley, Graceville, Mary Ann Fountain, Melbourne, FL; several nieces and nephews.