FWC approves 78-day recreational red snapper 2017 season in Gulf waters

At its April meeting in Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) set the 2017 Gulf state waters recreational red snapper season.

The 78-day Gulf recreational red snapper season will be as follows:

Open Saturdays and Sundays in May starting the first Saturday in May.

Open daily starting the Saturday before Memorial Day (May 27) through Sunday following Independence Day (July 9).

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, plus Labor Day (Sept. 4).

“We are once again able to provide and maintain fishing opportunities for Gulf recreational anglers and provide stakeholders with spring, summer and fall fishing options for this economically important species,” said Commissioner Chuck Roberts.

The federal seasons for private recreational anglers and federally-permitted charter boats and head boats in Gulf federal waters have not yet been announced by NOAA Fisheries.

Learn more about red snapper at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Snappers.”

For more information on these changes or to view the presentations given at the Commission meeting, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings” then click on the link below “Next Meeting.”