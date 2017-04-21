Finch obit

Don M. Finch, age 74 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 28, 1943 in Vernon, FL to the late Nolan J. Finch and Edna Ruth (Gillis) Finch.

Mr. Finch has been a resident of the Chipley area most of his life but moved here from Tallahassee in 1987 until his passing. He is retired from the Department of Transportation where he worked for 55 years in surveying.

Don is survived by his two children, Joey Finch of Chipley, FL, and Lori White and husband Walter of Chipley, FL, one brother, Leonard Finch, three sisters, Gwyn Pippin, Christine Pearson and Diann Adams, six grandchildren, Jenai Walker, Jordan Holland, Caroline Finch, Jett White, Drake White and Devin Finch, two great grandchildren, Charleigh Jenkins and Zoiee Goucher.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Ernie Gray officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Poplar Head Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.