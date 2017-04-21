Chipola College news

CHIPOLA COMMENCEMENT MAY 3 IN DOTHAN

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2017 Commencement Ceremony is set for Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2016 to May of 2017 or during the Summer 2017 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege

Madeline Pumariega, Chancellor of the Florida College System (FCS), will deliver the Commencement Address. She most recently served as president of the statewide non-profit Take Stock in Children. Prior to joining Take Stock, she spent 20 years at Miami Dade College (MDC), serving as President of the Wolfson Campus.

Pumariega is a member of Leadership Florida Class 33 and was a Kellogg Fellow for the League for Innovation’s Expanding Leadership Diversity in Community Colleges. Her volunteer activities include serving on the board of The Center for Postsecondary Success, City Year Miami, serving on the steering committee for The Miami Foundation, and membership in the International Women’s Forum.

Pumariega is an alumna of Miami Dade College, a doctoral candidate at Barry University and a graduate of St. Thomas University and The Florida Atlantic University College of Education.

For information, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL FINISHES SECOND IN STATE TOURNAMENT

PANAMA CITY—Chipola College Blue finished runner-up at the Florida College System Activities Association State Brain Bowl Tournament at Gulf Coast College, March 30–April 1.

Chipola lost to long-time rival Valencia College in the finals 605-320. Chipola held a 190-125 lead through 12 questions, but was unable to hold on for the win. Chipola finished the tournament with an 8-2 record, also losing to Valencia in the prelims by 5 points.

Chipola Blue team members were: Hunter Davis, Donavan Ebersole, Alex Tharp and Turner McCroan.

Chipola Gold also played well finishing 5th out of the 10-team field. Chipola Gold finished 4-5 in the round robin format. Chipola was the only school that qualified two teams into the state tournament field.

Chipola Gold team members were: Katie Everett, Michael Young, Madelyn Lytle, and Trey Rollins.

Two Chipola players made the all-tournament team. Hunter Davis won the Dave Ehlert High Point Award as the top individual. Hunter is the fourth Chipola player to win this award. It was previously won by Dallin Kelson, Paul Kelson (twice), and Jacob Leff. Katie Everett also made the all-tournament team by finishing 3rd overall.

Chipola has played in 8 state final matches overall, winning 7 of them. Chipola is tied with Broward and Valencia for the most state championships with 7. Chipola won 7 straight championships from 2008-2014.

CHIPOLA PRESENTS AN EVENING OF CABARET

MARIANNA—The Chipola College sophomore music students will present, “An Evening of Cabaret” on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. in the Center for the Arts, Experimental Theatre.

The public is invited to come enjoy the taste of a sweet dessert and the sounds of selected Chipola voice, piano and instrumental majors as they perform their sophomore recitals.

Limited seating is available by reservation only. Tickets—$5—are on sale online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Center for the Arts Box Office. Box office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact the Chipola Box Office at 850-718-2420.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER LIFEGUARD COURSE

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training course beginning May 9.

A pre-requisite swim test must be taken prior to the course, on Friday, May 5, between 1 and 4 p.m. There is no charge to take the test. Class meetings will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., May 9-11 and May 16-18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20. The course test is Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

Participants must be 15 years of age on or before the first day of class. The course requires a minimum of 32 hours of training in water rescue, CPR and First Aid. Attendance is required for all class meetings.

Students must be in good physical condition, able to swim 500 yards without stopping, able to swim freestyle, breast-stroke and side-stroke. Students also must be able to retrieve a 10 pound brick from a seven foot depth, and to tread water without hands for two minutes.

Cost of the course is $200. Students must register and pay the fee prior to the first meeting. Register in person in A-105 or on the day of the swim test.

For information about the course, call Rance Massengill at 850-718-2240 or email massengillr@chipola.edu.

GREAT CATTLE DRIVE film showing MAY 18 at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a free screening of the PBS documentary film, “The Great Florida Cattle Drive: Unbroken Circles,” Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The documentary was filmed and produced by Blountstown residents Elam Stoltzfus and his son, Nic. The film tells the story of the Great Florida Cattle Drive 2016, the history of Florida’s heritage cattle breed, and how Florida’s cow culture is being preserved for future generations. “The story of the Cracker cattle and horses is one of the richest historical accounts,” said filmmaker and producer Elam Stoltzfus. “We really believe people will want to hear more about this, and we have a chance to educate people, entertain them, and bring some information to people here in Florida, and across the country.”

“One thing that excited me as a writer about the Great Florida Cattle Drive project is that it tells the story of this hidden history,” said screenwriter and co-producer Nic Stoltzfus. “It’s one thing to read about a cattle drive from Kissimmee to Kenansville, but to actually go on the drive and interact with the people, and feel it, and smell it… that brought history to life for me.”

Elam and Nic Stoltzfus will be present at the screening to sign DVDs, CDs, the accompanying coffee table book, movie posters and more. Fans of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will enjoy Grammy Award-winning John McEuen’s presence on the film’s soundtrack.

The documentary, narrated by America’s most beloved cowboy poet, Baxter Black, recently aired on all of Florida’s PBS stations. “WFSU Public Media is proud to partner with Live Oak Productions to bring this documentary to our audience throughout the Big Bend region,” said David Mullins, General Manager of WFSU.”

The film and accompanying events are sponsored by the Florida Cattlemen’s Association and Foundation; Blackbeard’s Ranch; Arrowhead Beef; Vina & Sons; the Yoder Family and Lefty’s Dirt Road Club. To order copies of the book, CD and DVD, visit Live Oak Productions at www.liveoakproductiongroup.com/store. See a film trailer at https://youtu.be/uNph6e9Bh0w.

For information about the showing at Chipola College, visit www.chipola.edu or call 718-2257.

BRADLEY IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Karen Bradley is Chipola College’s Career Employee for April. Bradley serves as a Testing Assistant in the Student Affairs Department and has worked at the college since 2010.

BSU SPONSORING SMOKING CESSATION

The Chipola College Black Student Union in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department is sponsoring a Smoking Cessation campaign.

There are three easy and free ways to quit:

1. Call a toll-free quit-line for adults and youth (1-877-U-CAN-NOW) or visit www.quitnow.net/florida;

2. Schedule face to face meetings, at www.ahectobacco.com;

3. Attend pro-active counseling sessions for adults; for 18 years old and older and pregnant women; and for youths 11-17 years old.

Counseling and material in English and Spanish, and TDD services for the hearing impaired. Priority audiences include parents who smoke who have children under 18; youth, and county health department clients and employees.

Any person living in Florida who is ready to make a quit attempt can use the quit-line or call the Jackson County Health Department at 526-2412.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL SWEEPS CONFERENCE AWARDS

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Lady Indians Softball team has 11 players and two coaches on the Panhandle All-Conference team.

Outfielder Barbara Woll is Conference Player of the Year. She has a .387 batting average with 45 RBI, 41 stolen bases and 7 homeruns on the year.

Right-hander Krystal Goodman (24-0) is the Conference Pitcher of the Year. She leads the state in strikeouts with 182. She is third in wins with 24, and is second in ERA with a .65.

Chipola coaches Belinda and Jimmy Hendrix also were named Conference Coaches of the Year.

Six Lady Indians were named First Team All-Conference: Debora Ribeiro, Barbara Woll, Jordenne Gaten, Krystal Goodman, Morgan Goree and Alexis Grampp.

Five Chipola players were named Second Team All-Conference: Ashley Morris, Bobbie Morris, Kyaira Brown, Marta Gasporotto and Lexie Basford.

The Lady Indians have earned a berth to the NJCAA Region 8 Tournament in Vero Beach, April 28-30. Visit: http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_softball_tournament

Chipola is first in the FCSAA State Poll and third in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler (1) and Salt Lake (2).

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record. They nearly won a second straight NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015. Coach Belinda Hendrix was named state coach of the year for the fifth time in 12 years. She also picked up her 500th win this season. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband Jimmy Hendrix lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

Local fans will have one more chance to the Lady Indians on their home field, Thursday, April 2o at 5 and 7 p.m. when they host a local travel team. Sophomores will be honored during the game.

CHIPOLA HOSTS GULF COAST SATURDAY

INDIANS HAVE STATE AND NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

MARIANNA–Chipola College baseball fans have one more chance to see the Panhandle Conference Champion Indians on the field, Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., when they host Gulf Coast. There is no admission charge to the game.

Chipola first baseman Reynaldo Rivera is both the NJCAA National Player of the Week and the FCSAA Florida Player of the Week. The sophomore from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, batted .867 (13-for-15) with nine runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in four games during the voting period. He led the Indians to a perfect 4-0 week as they wrapped up the Panhandle Conference Championship.

Rivera had multiple hits in each game, including four-hit games to bookend the week. He was 4-for-5 and scored three runs vs. Tallahassee; finished the week going 4-for-4 with four RBIs vs. Pensacola. In between, had a 3-for-3, two-homer, four-RBI outing vs. Tallahassee.

The top-ranked Chipola College Indians have clinched a playoff berth in the FCSAA State Tournament, set for May 5-10 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

The Panhandle Conference standings as of April 19 are: Chipola (18-3), Northwest (10-9), Tallahassee (10-11), Gulf Coast (9-11) and Pensacola (3-16).

For the latest news visit, www.chipolaathletics.com.

FORMER CHIPOLA PLAYER DRAFTED BY WNBA

MARIANNA—Former Chipola College basketball player Evelyn Akhator was the third overall pick in the WNBA Draft April 13 by the Dallas Wings.

She averaged 15.9 points and 10.8 rebounds a game at Kentucky this season and led the Wildcats in blocks, collecting 29 over her final year. In just two seasons playing for the Wildcats, she ascended to second all-time in rebounding averaging (10.1) in program history.

Chipola Coach Greg Franklin said, “This couldn’t happen to a better person than Evelyn. It came down to her character which got her drafted so high. People are investing in her character as much as her ability.” This is Coach Franklin’s fourth player to be drafted by the WNBA and his highest pick in his 11 years as a junior college head coach.

At Chipola, Akahator was named NJCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and the FCSAA Female Athlete of the Year after leading Chipola to their first national championship in 2015. She recorded a double-double and at least one block in every game at the NJCAA national tournament. In the 2015 State Tournament, Akhator set new rebounding records in one game (29), one tournament (64) and in a career at the state tournament (101).

Akhator averaged 21.2 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.9 blocks in her sophomore year at Chipola. She pulled in 14 rebounds in the National Championship game to finish the year with the new NJCAA Single-Season Rebounding Record of 584 rebounds and was the nation’s leading rebounder in 2015. She also was named NJCAA National Tournament Most Outstanding Player, FCSAA Player of the Year and Panhandle Conference Player of the Year.