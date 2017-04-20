Marvin F. “Buck” Wood, 79, of Cottondale died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Marvin was born in Blountstown, but lived most of his life in Port St. Joe. He also lived in Nebraska for 10 years and had spent the last 24 years in Jackson County. He was a retired cross country truck driver and was working presently in security at Spanish Trail Lumber in Cypress.

He was survived by his wife of 23 years, Brenda Wood; one son, Damone (Duck) Glass and wife, Sandy all of Cottondale; one daughter, Dana Panichella and husband, Mark of Marianna; one brother, Arlan Wood of Wewahitchka; two sisters, Wanna Grace of Port St. Joe, Clarice Vessels of Oklahoma City, OK; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Donnie Hussey officiating. Burial will follow at New Salem Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.