The Vernon Yellow Jackets and Roulhac Tigers have advanced to play in the 2017 Tri-county middle school baseball conference championship game to be held in Vernon at the Shady Grove ballpark on Friday April 21 at 6:00.

The 5th seeded Vernon Yellow Jackets enter the championship game after a 13-3 victory over the 4th seeded Bonifay Blue Devils Monday night and an 8-6 win over the #1 seeded Grand Ridge Indians in Tuesday night’s second semifinal game.

The #2 seeded Roulhac Tigers punched their ticket to the championship game by virtue of a 7-2 victory over the #3 seeded Graceville Tigers in Tuesday night’s first semifinal game played at Shady Grove.

This will be the first time ever the two Washington County District Schools have faced each other for the right to be crowned the conference champion in baseball.