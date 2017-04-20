Local woman arrested on drug charges

On April 17, at approximately 2:30pm, Deputy Landon Fries entered a business in Vernon where he observed a female that was known to have an active Washington County warrant. Deputy Fries exited the business where he then waited for the subject. Upon exiting the establishment, the subject ignored all commands given by the deputy and attempted to leave the location. Deputy Fries was able to stop the subject, known as 33 year old Kayleen Latanya Strukel, and place her under arrest for the outstanding Washington County warrant.

During the transport of Strukel to the Washington County Jail for booking, Deputy Fries observed a great deal of movement and what appeared to be the maneuvering of an object by Strukel, which caused reasonable suspicion resulting in a search of the deputy’s patrol car. Subsequently, Deputy Fries located a container in the rear of his patrol car that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Strukel was booked into the Washington County Jail for the outstanding warrant, as well as possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, which are both felony charges.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.