Kirkland obit

Katreeane Kirkland, 82 of Graceville, passed away, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Ms. Katreeane was born in Holmes County, FL on October 24, 1934 to the late T. J. and Daisy Jones Davis. Affectionately known as “Maw Maw”, Ms. Katreeane loved reading and sewing. In her home you were always welcome and you never left without a hug and an “I love you”. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Home-going service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Adams and Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Nathan Kirkland; two sons James Kirkland, Roy Kirkland, great granddaughter Kenly Rae Bruner, two daughters-in-law Brenda Kirkland, Tami Kirkland, son-in-law James Bruner, one brother C.P. Davis, two sisters Audrey Quick, Myrtice Strickland.

Survived by one son George Kirkland and wife Paula, daughter Kathy Bruner, eight grandchildren Jason Kirkland(Candace), Tate Bruner(Heather), Jeremy Kirkland, Natasha Hendrix(Owen), Jami Bryant, Kori Cailleteau(Paul), Joey Lewis, Chantry Kirkland; sixteen great grandchildren, Justin, Maci, Kaylyn, Clay, Kadie, Kason, Lil James, Layla, Jacob, Cooper, Jarrod, Jacob, Kanon, Luke, Fisher, Anakin Roy; two great great grandsons Carson and Ryan; two brothers Benny Davis, Warren Davis, one sister Charlene Scott; sister-in-law Christine Davis Browning; a host of nieces and nephews.