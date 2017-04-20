DYW participant receives scholarship to Troy

Distinguished Young Women of Washington County is proud to announce that Class of 2017 participant Faith Padgett has received the Chancellor’s scholarship to Troy University. Faith participated in the DYW Class of 2017 program in September, and through her participation in the DYW program and academic achievements, she was recently awarded a full tuition scholarship (approximately $40,000) to Troy University. Faith will graduate from Chipley High School in May with high honors, and will begin Troy University in the fall.

Distinguished Young Women of Washington County is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women. Cash AND tuition scholarships are awarded at the local, state and national level. The Distinguished Young Women of Washington county – Class of 2018 program, will be held at Chipley High School on August 26th at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium. Our local representative, will advance to the state program in Fort Walton Beach, Florida where she will compete with other young ladies from the state of Florida.

If you are a junior girl that will graduate in 2018, residing in Washington County, (this includes homeschool and private school students), this is a great opportunity for you, and it’s FREE to participate.

The deadline to sign up for the Class of 2018 is May 1st. For more information, please go to the county website: http://washington.fl.distinguishedyw.org/ or email washingtonfl@distinguishedyw.org.