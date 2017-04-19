Warren Bayou in Bay County soon to be open year-round

At its April meeting in Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a measure that will allow fishing year-round in Warren Bayou, its tributaries, and within 100 yards of the mouth of the bayou. Warren Bayou is adjacent to West Bay (a segment of St. Andrews Bay in Bay County).

The approved measure will repeal a November through February harvest closure that was implemented in 1993 to reduce harvest pressure for fish that aggregated in Warren Bayou while seeking refuge in warm-water discharges of a local power plant. Because of operational changes at the plant, warmed water is no longer being discharged.

The approved change is expected to go into effect sometime this summer, which means the season will not close this November through February.

For more information on these changes or to view Commission meeting documents, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings” then click on the link below “Next Meeting.”