Operation Arctic VBS 2017 will be held at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church, June 5-9, 5:30 – 8:45 p.m. The church is located at 2971 Gilberts Mill Road in Chipley. Free dinner will be served every night during the Vacation Bible School event for grades 3K – 6.

For more information, contact Bro. Cody Watson at 352-603-2488. Register online at orbcvbs.myanswers.com/operation-arctic/.