CHS baseball

Chipley Tigers Jump Out To Early Lead In Victory Over Freeport

Chipley Tigers grabbed an early lead on their way to a 10-2 victory over Freeport on Tuesday. Chipley scored on an error and a passed ball in the second inning.

Chipley secured the victory thanks to six runs in the fourth inning. Chipley’s big inning was driven by a single by Cordell Carley, a single by Brayden Gainey, a single by Grant Rowell, and a single by Dom Bouton.

Rowell earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He went six and two-thirds innings, surrendering two runs, four hits, and striking out 11.

Chipley had nine hits in the game. Carley and Joey Jordan each collected multiple hits for The Tigers. Jordan and Carley each collected two hits to lead Chipley Tigers.

The Tigers secured the #2 seed in district and will have a 1st round bye during the tournament at Northwest Florida State College the week of May 1-4.